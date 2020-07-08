Form and fashion

With fervent obsessions for the nonconforming curve, the unintentional line and the uncertain form, fashion designer Caro Chia conceptualises garments as uninhibited, poetic sculptures to be worn on the body, evoking a sense of quiet drama. “I love the desire of wanting to be present in the frenetic life and to dress up in order to present the most authentic self,” she shares. Chia’s abstract love for fashion is almost exclusively reserved for the exquisite creation and meticulously constructed sculptural designs that revolved around biomorphism – ostensibly-shaped or shapeless forms vaguely influenced by life in general, including by the shape-shifting spherical forms of germs, amoebas and embryos.

Sculp dress. – COURTESY OF CARO CHIA

The young University of Brighton BA Fashion with Business Studies graduate’s degree show, titled Every Soul is Circle, interprets contemporary dance taking place through tight, sculptural overalls. Each design displayed her technical expertise in draping and gathering different forms across the body, as soft stretch jersey clings onto the skin to simulate sophisticated tension with every poetic movement of the body. “I’ve long dug the concept in between sculpture and fashion,” Chia explained to me. “Sculpture tends to be appreciated without any preconceived expectation of how it should look like, but in fashion, we see clothes with expectations of how it must be as it looks ... without the imagination as to how an artist approaches a sculpture.”

Troisieme dress. – COURTESY OF CARO CHIA

She cited her favourite sculptors Barbara Hepworth and Jean Arp, whose work exemplifies modernism and abstract art as inspiration, as well as building a vision to view fashion through art as contextually subverse and inverse in their ambiguous sculptures to create new design language. “Their work draws parallels between human connection and Mother Nature; it feels gentle to the soul, as if there are no rules applied, so I wonder at the relation of form and fashion.” She pushes the boundaries and sees the human body as a playground of infinite possibilities: “It’s really about the earnest experimentation and genuine interest of what could happen on a body when I attempt to assimilate elements from sculpture and fashion. “I guess by examining extreme possibilities in contemporary fashion, I hope to present an unfiltered yet sophisticated look that elevates modernity. However, the desire to create something entirely new out of intuition, but also curiosity, has spiralled into an obsession.” To create something truly original that has never existed before, Chia adopts unconventional techniques and innovation explored through a variety of seductive material such as latex, faux leather and others to make garments appear like sculptures. Oftentimes, Chia reworks her evolutionary and imaginative approach in her favour, but her fun experimentation is not without thwarting frustration.

A twisted sculp dress. – COURTESY OF CARO CHIA