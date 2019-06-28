Fresh out of the kitchen

AMERICAN beauty brand Fresh, most known for sourcing the purest and freshest natural ingredients in their skincare products, from sugar and soy to sake and kombucha tea, has done the unimaginable.

Imagine a kitchen that cooks up beauty recipes that you can smell, taste and even put on your skin.

Fresh founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg’s curiosity has kept Fresh at the forefront of pure beauty. They combine time-honoured rituals with cutting-edge innovation to perform sensorial experiences and deliver undeniable results.

Glazman shared: “I started exploring beauty and fragrances to a point that I was so infatuated with it. When I was little, I remember getting marmalade, avocado and cucumber out from the refrigerator to use it as face masks for myself and my mom. And I guess you can say that Fresh started literally in the kitchen.”

For the first time in Malaysia, Fresh is bringing a first-of-its-kind beauty concept store in an unprecedented approach to the public with Fresh Beauty Kitchen. It celebrates the potent and natural ingredients in an interactive, bistro-like setting designed to provide an experiential and sensorial journey.

Guests are invited to embark on a journey that takes them through various sections of the Beauty Kitchen to learn beauty that look, smell and feel as good as they work. Each station prominently features Fresh’s iconic skincare products and the ingredients that inspired them.

For example, the age-day formula of the Creme Ancienne is inspired by the world’s first “cold cream” made of mineral-rich Umbrian clay, which can be traced back to the second century; the Sake Bath is part of the centuries-old legacy of the bathing rituals of Japanese Geishas; and the creation of several other skincare ranges are inspired by the unique natural ingredients like clementines and lotus plant.

Discover beauty like never before at Malaysia’s first ever Fresh Beauty Kitchen, while learning the inspirations behind each Fresh recipe at five interactive stations:

1. Ignite Fresh Senses

Discover your favourite fresh scent and be instantly transported to where they were inspired.

2. Stop & Smell The Roses

Calm your senses with Fresh roses and snap Instagram-worthy shots at the garden bloomed with roses.

3. Mask Tastings

Indulge in a tasting menu to discover delicious ingredients that inspire fresh’s masks.

4. Serving Up Sugar

Craving for zero-calorie sugar treats? Treat your pout to a custom sugar lip ritual for sweet and soft lips.

5. The Kombucha Cafe

Treat your taste buds to different flavours of kombucha and find out what makes kombucha a health drink. Learn what probiotics are and how to balance your diet on a daily basis.

Apart from the sensorial experience, sign up for a line-up of complimentary treats including workshops and pampering facials to receive a Fresh starter kit.

There are limited slots only, hence, reservation is required at www.sephora.my.

Fresh Beauty Kitchen is happening at Centre Court, Suria KLCC daily, from now until June 30, 2019.