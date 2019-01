Garnier is the latest beauty brand to focus on being kinder to the environment.

The L’Oreal-owned company has entered a three-year partnership with the ecological NGO Fondation GoodPlanet to work with French farmers on developing agroforestry in tandem with the French Agroforestry Association, WWD reports. The practice focuses on farming approaches that have less of an impact on the environment and generate higher profits for agricultural workers.

“For more than five years now, we’ve wanted to switch from a brand inspired by nature to a natural brand,“ Élodie Bernadi, brand director of Garnier France, told WWD.

The move comes as Garnier prepares to launch its Bio skin-care line this year, a product series featuring ingredients from renewable sources from organic agriculture and fair trade.

Garnier has been doubling down on sustainability for some time now - back in June, the label saw five products in its SkinActive line awarded “Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver” status. But it is not the only beauty brand pivoting towards a more natural approach.

This month, the natural beauty label Lush rolled out its vegan, packaging- and plastic-free ‘Naked’ skincare line in Europe, while REN Clean Skincare has pledged to become completely “zero waste” by 2021, and last year saw Eminence Organic Skin Care became the first skincare brand to have planted a total 10 million trees, as part of its “Forests for the Future” programme.

For more information about Fondation GoodPlanet, see https://www.goodplanet.org/en/ - AFP Relaxnews