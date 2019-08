CITRUS, exotic, floral, fruity, gourmand, fresh, warm or woody – Bath & Body Works’ extensive fragrance category evokes tantalising and intangible scents, like Afternoon Apple Picking, Paris Cafe, Shaved Ice, Campsite Coffee or Vampire Blood that magically brings about a sense of total wellbeing.

This summer, Bath & Body Works fans are in for a treat. Think picnic under the perfect summer sun, and as the gentle wind blows in the perennial scent of sweet-smelling freesia, almost reminiscent of strawberries while you quench your thirst with fresh orange juice. Think Gingham, a brand-new scent inspired by the cotton gingham picnic blanket.

It is optimistic, vibrant and uplifting. Gingham blends fresh and bright florals and a hint of sweet citrus elevated with notes of blue freesia, sweet clementine and soft violet petals.

Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc shared: “Each fragrance I create for Bath & Body Works has a story and a strong identity – for Gingham, I wanted to capture a fragrance that connects with the consumer, connects with nature and is the happiest fragrance ever.

“The ingredients and fragrance notes I selected were carefully chosen and embody the authenticity and optimism the brand has come to represent.”

The Gingham collection includes 10 new products such as a super smooth body lotion, shower gel, ultra shea body cream, moisturising body wash, whipped sugar body scrub, hand cream, fine fragrance mist, diamond shimmer mist, perfume and its iconic three-wick candle.