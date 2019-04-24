Give your skin new life

WHEN we are constantly on-the-go and exposed to harsh environments, our stress level rises while at the same time our energy level depletes thereby causing fatigue.

Similarly, our skin that is constantly exposed to harsh environments and external pollutants will lose its vitality and become more sensitive over

time.

To combat these issues, Mamonde has formulated a brand-new serum containing a special trademarked ingredient that will bring life and energy back to our worn-out skin!

The Red Energy Recovery Serum with Blossoming Energy™ and pomegranate helps to recover and revitalise exhausted skin, bringing it back to its optimal condition.

It retails at RM130 for 30ml and RM190 for 50ml. For more information, visit www.mamondegarden.my.