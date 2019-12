HAVING done with purple, gold, and orange, this year’s festive season is a good opportunity for a return to basics on the question of lipsticks. Timeless, sensual, captivating and ultra-glamorous, red can be adapted to all kinds of looks, from full-blown bohemian to out-and-out rock, and is available in a multitude of finishes – matte, iridescent, pearlised, brillant – to suit all styles, tastes and desires. Here’s a selection of must-have red lipsticks to run out and buy before the festive parties.

L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream by Lancôme

With this fifth finish for its iconic red, L’Absolu Rouge, Lancôme has transformed this lipstick into a precious jewel with a tourmaline-powder enriched formula and a crystal shaped bullet. Guaranteeing optimal and long-lasting coverage, L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream comes in 15 lavishly pigmented shades including Crimson Flame Ruby, which is named after a 15-carat Burmese ruby, which sold for 18 million dollars when it was auctioned by Christie’s; a flamboyant red that is certain to catch attention on any big occasion.

Le Rouge by Givenchy

This year, Nicolas Degennes reinvented Le Rouge by Givenchy with 29 pigmented shades that recall the fashion house’s latest collections. With a formula that mingles hyaluronic acid spheres and Acmella oleracea flowers, this lipstick has a creamy texture and intense colour that lasts for 12 hours. Le Rouge is offered in an extensive array of hues from nude to beige and rose, but it is also available in plenty of red tones which include Carmin Escarpin, Rouge Egérie, Rouge Fétiche and L’Interdit, so there are plenty of options when choosing your ideal shade.

The Hot Lips List by Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips List range combines a creamy texture that protects and hydrates the lips with radiant pigmented hues. No less than ten shades are already available, among them Carina’s Love, which is named after actress Carina Lau. The perfect choice to electrify your party looks this season.