Glowing skin from within

LIVING the metropolitan lifestyle in bustling cities often takes its toll on the skin.

When the skin is exposed to harsh pollutants in the air such as fine dust, dirt, exhaust gas and the inevitable UV rays from sunlight as well as indoor lights, the skin naturally triggers the formation of dark spots, pigmentation and wrinkles.

Therefore Laniege aims to combat and address the pressing issue most urbanites face. Introducing the all-new White Dew Tone Up Fluid SPF35 PA++, an essential whitening product to not only brighten up the skin, but also moisturise, minimise dark spots and prevent skin ageing.

The Tone Up Fluid contains a revolutionary formulation that shields the skin throughout the day for up to eight hours against threatening hazards with eight protective layers, such as moisture, sebum, lipid, UV ray, blue light (protection from indoor UV rays), fine dust, whitening and anti-oxidant layers.

In order to deliver the best whitening and moisturising result on the skin, Laneige has combined its patented Saururus Chinensis extract and ginger oil to keep the facial complexion glowy from within all day long. It is also free from seven harmful ingredients that are detrimental to the skin.

The name Laneige itself means ‘snow’ in French, and this couldn’t be any more accurate as the brand’s utmost priority is to help us achieve radiant skin like snow.

Hence, users are encouraged to ideally use the Tone Up Fluid as part of their morning skincare routine for eight weeks continuously to achieve skin that radiates luminosity with soft dewiness.

Priced at RM170, the new Laneige White Dew Tone Up Fluid SPF35 PA++ is available at all Laneige beauty counters and boutiques nationwide.