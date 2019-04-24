Good cleansing

[COMFORT ZONE] Essential Micellar Water is the multi-active water that cleanses the face, eyes and lips in a single gesture without the need for rinsing. It’s a 3-in-1 product that is dedicated to those who desire fuss-free cleansing step.

It resembles a toner, but it works as a make-up remover. The delicate surfactants in the aqueous solution create micro-micelles that trap the impurities and are then to be removed with cotton pads.

With betaine, a natural osmolyte, the skin’s hydration is preserved, leaving it soft and silky.

Essential Micellar Water is priced at RM188 for a 200ml bottle.