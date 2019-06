SINCE 2005, Uniqlo has conducted its annual T-shirt design competition Uniqlo UT Grand Prix to foster unfettered creativity and talents around the world through a single theme.

For its 14th-edition this year with the theme - Pokémon - one of the most popular entertainment franchises since its debut in Japan in 1996 that became a worldwide sensation, never ceases to disappoint its ardent fans.

Previous contest themes include Nintendo, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel have all attracted thousands of entries, but this year a record-breaking of more than 18,000 entries were submitted from all corners of the world; truly reflecting the staggering popularity of the beloved animated series.

Nonetheless, a total of 22 winning designs were carefully selected by the members of the judging panel: The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara, Game Freak Inc. character design and art director Ken Sugimori and Uniqlo UT creative director NIGO.

They commented: “Pikachu always comes to mind when we think about Pokémon. However, with Pokémon as the theme of the global T-shirt design competition ‘UT Grand Prix 2019’, both Uniqlo and The Pokémon Company were delighted and surprised to receive all the precious Pokémon memories turned into such amazing graphic T-shirt designs.

“There were so many good T-shirt designs and the submission came from over 40 countries! We were impressed with how you express your creativity and techniques using the world of Pokémon as your inspiration.”

The top three winners (grand prize winner disqualified) were awarded attractive cash prizes and invitations to the award ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, as well as the 2019 Pokémon World Championship in Washington, DC, USA.

Some of the winning designs feature fan-favourite Pokémon characters in various whimsical depictions such as Pikachu, Magikarp, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Ditto, Ash and his perennial nemesis Team Rocket.

The collection is available at all Uniqlo stores nationwide and Uniqlo’s online store, retailing at RM59.90 for adults and RM39.90 for kids.