UNIQLO Malaysia recently launched their UT Wear Your World Event at Mid Valley Megamall. The onground activation highlighted the latest UT Collection featuring Marvel x Jason Polan, Hokusai Blue, Studio Sanderson, Super Mario, Star Wars Master of Graphics, Capcom Street Fighter and Mobile Suit Gundam. The pop-up exhibition also featured an interactive photo booth that allowed the public to take photos with characters such as Super Mario and Chun Li from Street Fighter.

Suit up for Avengers: Endgame! Renowned New York-based artist Jason Polan has been drawing Marvel heroes since he was a kid. This time around, Uniqlo UT has collaborated with Polan for the launch of the latest Avengers film. The artist references a number of Marvel characters including The Avengers, as t-shirts pay tribute to Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and more. 2. Hokusai Blue Japanese ukiyo-e print craftsman Katsushika Hokusai culminates the identity of 17th-century Japanese art - Japonisme. Without him championing the art movement, there might not have been impressionist and modern artists such as Vincent Van Gogh or Edouard Manet. Hokusai was one of the first artists to use the then newly developed pigment, Prussian Blue, in which later came to be known as Hokusai Blue. 3. Studio Sanderson Elegant floral prints from one of the most recognised and respected British interior brands, Sanderson’s wallpapers are best described as both timeless and classic. They are known for their vivid hand-drawn renderings of intricate motifs, and their expressive use of colours that invoke English gardens.

4. Super Mario With his distinguishable red cap and shirt, blue overalls and moustache, Super Mario has enjoyed enduring popularity since the character was introduced in 1985, largely due to the innovative experiences that Mario games have provided in every generation of Nintendo hardware. The collection features the beloved cast such as Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Yoshi, as well as their perennial nemeses like Bowser, Koopa Troopas and Goombas.

5. Star Wars The epic space-opera that resonates beyond generations, Star Wars has joined forces with Uniqlo UT for its Master of Graphics project. Iconic Star Wars imagery is reimagined by three world-renowned streetwear artists including Jun Takahashi, Tetsu Nishiyama and UT creative director NIGO. The collection underscores their reverence for Star Wars and the creativity it has stimulated in them.

6. Street Fighter The classic video fighting game by Capcom that was all the rage in the 90s is truly a historical game. Uniqlo UT is honouring the legacy of Street Fighter by releasing a series of 12 t-shirts, just in time to coincide with the 2019 Capcom Pro Tour, where the world’s greatest “Street Fighter V” players compete to become the best in various tournaments.