BUILDING a skincare routine that works throughout the year is challenging, but when your skincare products fail to deliver the results you desire, perhaps it is time to switch it or incorporate facial masks into your skincare routine. We asked five skincare brand founders for their beauty secrets to achieve a radiant skin glow and tips on choosing the perfect facial mask.

Lawrence Wong.

GRAIL Do-It-All Mask.

1. GRAIL Launched in January 2021, GRAIL is the brainchild of actor Lawrence Wong, created to develop a sustainable and multifunctional skincare brand suitable for all ages, skin types and both gender. Its debut product, the Do-It-All face mask, uses biodegradable nano filament material and contains Japanese sea green caviar and Icelandic chamomile, among other botanical ingredients, for anti-ageing, firming, clarifying and reducing large pores and hyperpigmentation. What is your skin type? Has your skincare routine changed during the lockdown? I have a combination and sensitive skin. Sometimes, it can even be dry on the outside but oily on the inside, depending on the weather as I travel very often for work. There wasn’t much of a change in my routine during lockdown but because I was stuck at home, I had more time to mask. I tried various products and did research on some ingredients to finally complete my passion project, GRAIL. What makes a good facial mask? For me, a good facial mask is one that is multipurpose, time-saving and formulated with gentle, clean yet effective ingredients, and most importantly, it has to deliver results. Why are facial masks an important part of the skincare routine? Letting the serum soak on your face promotes better penetration and absorption of the ingredients, and you may not realise it but the scent and the feeling of the mask can also calm and relax you.

Jane Lau.

Chuck’s Self Love Moisturising Face Mask.

2. Chuck’s Social media influencer Jane Lau’s beauty brand Chuck’s remains one of the undisputed cult favourites among Malaysian skincare enthusiasts since its inception in 2019. Its debut product, the Self Love Moisturing Face Mask, is formulated with 80% royal jelly extract and contains antioxidants, amino and fatty acids that nourish and heal the skin from the outside-in. What is your skin type? Has the condition of your skin changed during the lockdown? I have a combination skin type. My skin hasn’t changed due to the lockdown. What makes a good facial mask? That depends on your skin type. I personally think the ingredient ratio is very important, so always check what are the first five to 10 ingredients on the list. Some cheaper masks in the market have higher water content, so they won’t work even if you use them for a long period of time. Why are facial masks an important part of the skincare routine? I believe using a face mask at least twice a week can help improve your skin health. Their formula helps target many skin concerns, especially for those who are unsure about a longer step skincare routine.

Chryseis Tan.

Lumi Beauty Rose Brightening Moisture Mask.

3. Lumi Beauty Chryseis Tan’s beauty brand Lumi Beauty champions the phrase “bare beauty on a natural face”, and its Rose Brightening Moisture Mask is all about that and more. It uses two key ingredients – rose oil, which is fantastic for combating dry skin and soothing inflammation, and seaberry fruit that promotes hydration, elasticity, cell regeneration and helps treat and prevent acne. What is your skin type? I have combination skin – oily on the T-zone and dry on my cheeks. During lockdown, I’ve been drinking plenty of water and masking every day, which has made my skin smoother, more supple and glowy. What makes a good facial mask? A good facial mask has ingredients formulated with integrity, free of parabens, chemicals and synthetics. Our masks, like the rest of our products, are gentle enough for daily use. Why are facial masks an important part of the skincare routine? They are the quickest way to hydrate our skin, restore vitamins and antioxidants into the skin, to smooth away fine lines, and to achieve a dewy skin glow complexion.

Emily Loo.

Beauté Library Lumin-essence Complete Brightening Mask.

4. Beauté Library Founder Emily Loo looks to the power of flora to extract its skin-loving properties, whether it is lavender stalks or rose petals, the restorative nature of floral blooms is the answer to healthy skin. The brand’s award-winning sheet masks such as the Deep Hydro Lace Mask, for instance, is formulated with ginkgo and witch hazel and is most effective on dry skin with signs of premature ageing. What is your skin type? Has the condition of your skin changed during the lockdown? I have combination skin. Over the years, I’ve come to understand how the ingredients of my skincare products react with my face, which is likely why I haven’t had to switch any products from my skincare routine during the MCO, as they continue to serve me well. What makes a good facial mask? A good facial mask contains a high concentration of active ingredients formulated to address specific skin concerns. A single face mask that does everything probably doesn’t do it all very well. Why are facial masks an important part of the skincare routine? Facial masks contain active ingredients that are usually either extremely potent or hard to come by in regular skincare products. This means that over a short course of time, you’ll be able to see significant changes in your complexion. They are also a great way to pamper yourself at the end of every week.

Kaii Lim.

CLEF Skincare Copper Peptide Mask.