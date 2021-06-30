Guide to LED light therapy

LED (which stands for light-emitting diode) lights have been around since the early 1960s, but it wasn’t until 1993 when NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) started using it for plant growth experiments and later found it to heal skin lesions by coincident. Thus, began the study and LED light therapy to increase the metabolism of human cells and regenerate damaged muscle tissue in astronauts. Depending on the different wavelengths of the visible light spectrum corresponding to different colours of LED light, they promote skincare benefits when penetrating the varying depths of skin layers. With blue and red lights being the most studied lights of the LED spectrum, they have since been used by estheticians as LED light therapy. For example: blue light is most often used to treat acne, red light helps the skin to calm inflammation, and when combined together, they create purple light to reverse signs of photo-ageing and boost radiance. However, no two LED light therapy devices are built the same, so here’s a low-down on some of the best clinically proven devices to reinvent your skincare routine and achieve a glow from within complexion.

1. FOREO Forget about your typical 20 minutes facial sheet mask because two minutes is all it takes when using the FOREO UFO 2 device with its Power Activated Masks. Using the UFO 2 is a sensorial skincare experience. It has four technological functions that work hand-in-hand with the mask treatments, each with its own pre-programmed settings registered in the Foreo For You application to provide intensive facial treatment for a quick skin fix solution. On top of its full-spectrum LED light therapy that features eight different lights with unique qualities to treat specific skin concerns, its advanced thermo and cryo-therapy on the other hand, deliver heat and cold treatment at an optimised temperature. The first softens the skin and opens up pores to soak up all the active ingredients while the latter shrinks the pores and removes skin puffiness. And finally, the UFO 2 wouldn’t be complete without the Swiss brand’s T-Sonic pulsation technology – an automatic facial massage that boosts microcirculation, diffuses facial muscle tension and in turn, encourages better skin absorption.

2. Skin Inc The Singaporean skintech brand believes that skincare is a form of self-care that is able to align both the body and mind. Hence, by harnessing data science algorithm, Skin Inc’s ingenious Skin ID test can help personalise and formulate skincare products with tailored active ingredients based on individual skin needs. To amplify its My Daily Dose Serum and Custom Recovery Sleeping Mask to their full potential, Skin Inc’s award-winning Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ LED Device combines NASA-inspired LED Chromotherapy and Sonic Technology to deliver 300% better absorption while treating multiple skin concerns in just 10 minutes. The teardrop-shaped device uses five different LED lights and low frequency stimulation to supercharge the electrical properties of the skin, and thereby drawing more of the ingredients into the deeper layer of the skin. While the device addresses skin woes such as brightening dark spots and reducing excess oil production, it can also regenerate new skin cells and increase metabolism and lymphatic circulation. It is no wonder that the brand has amassed a following of loyal fans including Chriselle Lim, Aimee Song and Son Ye-Jin.

3. Dr. Dennis Gross A loss in firmness and elasticity around the delicate eye area can cause wrinkles to form. However, it does take time to reverse the appearance back to its better days but the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Pro promises to fast-track the progress in just three minutes a day. By utilising 72 red and amber LED lights, the anti-ageing eyewear is able to kick-start under-active skin cells and further fortify skin elasticity, which in turn, lessens the depth of fine lines and crow’s feet. Studies have shown that noticeable surface changes will reveal themselves in as little as two weeks and significant improvements of skin tone and texture can occur over a 10-week period of daily use.

4. CurrentBody Loved by many Hollywood A-listers including Gal Gadot, Carey Mulligan and Renée Zellweger, the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask claims to reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin appearance by 35% in just four weeks. It combines red and near-infrared lights to stimulate the production of new collagen, calm redness and boost oxygen to the skin’s cells. The recommended use for the anti-ageing mask is a 10-minute cycle three to five times a week to achieve optimum results. Its flexible silicone body hugs the contours of the face so that it is comfortable to wear, and because of its versatile design, you can get your money’s worth by using it on the neck and decolletage.

