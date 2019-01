WATSONS, the largest health and beauty retailer in Malaysia and Asia, ushers in Chinese New Year with a star-studded campaign video set in an opulent style of 1940s Malaysian Chinese and “East Meet West” culture infusion featuring local celebrities, popular social media influencers, and an original musical score. Of course, the storyline of this video comes with a twist - Watsons style.

“Every year, Watsons’ Chinese New Year music video is one of the highly anticipated campaigns across Malaysia. Following the success of our previous #HappyBeautifulYear, we are proud to bring back #HappyBeautifulYear as part of Watsons’ own tradition. This year, we welcome 2019 with a beautiful message of reconciliation and family togetherness. It’s about putting aside our differences to celebrate Chinese New Year together. Watsons is proud to showcase the music video that is produced and directed with the most original, comical storyline with a charming song arrangement. We believe it will be one of Malaysia’s favourite videos to watch during this festive season,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia.

The celebrities appearing in the star-studded video include JinnyBoy, Amber Chia, Pink Tan, John Tan, Justin and Han Xiiao Aii, with cameo appearances by Watsons’ own top influencers (Fasiha, Eva and Daniel), Rubini Sambanthan, Eldison Lim and Gary Hau.

Styled by renowned fashion designer Beatrice Looi, she drew inspiration from Haipai, an avant-garde but “East meets West” culture from Shanghai back in 20th and 21st centuries. These wardrobes were a hit amongst Malaysian Chinese in the 1940s.

#HappyBeautifulYear tells a musical story of sibling rivalry over trivial matters. The drama begins when a younger sister is seen donning the eldest sister’s outfit, make-up and accessories without asking her permission during the family reunion dinner. The music video later ends with a beautiful message of putting aside differences and unites everyone for a time of togetherness and good wishes.

According to Danny Hoh, Customer Director of Watsons Malaysia, “In conjunction with the #HappyBeautifulYear campaign, “The Great Sale” is happening now across Watsons’ nationwide stores, where customers can enjoy up to 50% discounts on skincare, cosmetics, personal care, healthcare and others. Watsons members also stand a chance to win up to RM888,888 worth of Watsons points when they spend RM88 at Watsons stores and online, and at the same time earn eight times points when they pay with Boost.”

Watsons members also get to collect free and beautiful collectibles ahead when they spend: RM88 and above to get free red angpow packets and reward coupons; RM138 and above to get a free #HappyBeautifulYear bag with assorted beauty goodies.; and for Watsons Elite members only, spend RM188 and above to get a free limited edition 6” Premium Gold Bowl.

Joining the #HappyBeautifulYear bandwagon is the beloved Pocotee & Friends! There is a line-up of Pocotee & Friends limited edition collectibles that are up for grabs as Watsons offers 50% off under the PWP (Purchase-with-Purchase) deals. By spending RM20 and above or by buying any participating product, Watsons members can splurge on these collectibles up to three PWP items each in one receipt.

During the event, Loh and Hoh led all the celebrities that were part of the Watsons #HappyBeautifulYear video in a grand Lou Sang session. Later at the event, popular TVB actor Mat Yeung held an exclusive meet and greet session with Watsons Elite members. He was recently seen in the highly-acclaimed TVB drama Fist Fight.

Watch and laugh along with the latest and biggest #HappyBeautifulYear video on Watsons Malaysia’s Youtube channel. Stay tuned with Watsons’ Chinese New Year greatest deals and promotions at Watsons Malaysia Facebook page and Instagram.