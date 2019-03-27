Healthy skin

RENOWNED for nearly a quarter century for its pioneering Glycolic formulations, Alpha-H’s new Multivitamin Super Cream is a ground-breaking non-AHA treatment.

It contains a potent cocktail of vitamins A, B, C and E blended with Pollushield™, an innovative polymer that acts like a microscopic net over the skin to prevent the absorption of toxic metals and urban grime.

These epidermal defence cells are a crucial element of the skin’s immune system, guarding against bacteria and viruses.

By boosting the skin’s immunity protecton, Multivitamin Super Cream maximises skin health and wellbeing on a daily basis.