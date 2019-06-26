House of Spades

IN celebration of Kate Spade New York’s grand opening at Suria KLCC, the city’s brightest stars gathered to witness the joyous and momentous reveal of the brand’s new retail expression, designed under the reins of Kate Spade New York creative director Nicola Glass.

The evening was joined by Tapestry SEA & ANZ vice president Emmanuel Ruelland, South Korean actresses Oh Yeon-seo, Malaysian actress Scha Alyahya and the KLCC management team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Other notable celebrities in attendance include Siti Saleha, Daiyan Trisha, Nadia Heng, Ain Edruce, Jasmine Suraya, Koe Yeet, Tong Bing Yu, Jane Teoh, Rubini Sambanthan, and many others.

Guests were given the opportunity to personalise a luggage tag with their initials with the new embossing machine, while they enjoyed mocktails and canapes to the upbeat music played by DJ Irama at the turntables.

Inside, the store interior measuring at 1,550 square feet is marked by the new sophisticated palette of pale pink, rose gold and bright green; with softly curved fixtures, pedestals and mannequin displays to reinforce the modern femininity at the heart of the brand.

Nicola Glass’ idiosyncratic interpretation of the American brand’s original house codes were clear through and through. She ushers in a fresh and eclectic approach to modern colours and new prints in her thoughtful designs, further enhanced by the ubiquitous spade emblem that is synonymous with the brand’s core identity in celebrating unadulterated love for women.

The telltale signs of optimistic femininity are apparent in the latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection in store; such as the dresses that celebrate confident women and their innate youthful spirit, together with an assortment of the quintessential Kate Spade New York bags, accented jewellery and tech accessories.