In pursuit of beauty

TWO things that Wanderlust + Co founder Jenn Low is obsessed with are jewellery (of course) and traffic data.

Wanderlust + Co started off as an idea in Low’s bedroom in Melbourne, Australia, but when she decided to move back to Malaysia, she brought the contemporary jewellery brand with her, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“You know the saying: ‘The days are long but the years are short’, and it’s true, I personally can’t believe it has been 10 years already,” said Low.

“It’s not just about celebrating Wanderlust + Co or myself, but people in general, and the talent out there.”

She added: “I love the positive relationship women have with jewellery. When I first came up with the brand, the body positivity movement wasn’t as strong as it is today. I realised with clothes, there are way too many hang-ups with how it’d look on the body, but the same concern doesn’t happen with jewellery.

“A piece of jewellery will always be so much more thoughtful and befitting as a gift than a dress.”

However, 10 years is a long time, and the idea of beauty at Wanderlust + Co has changed since its inception.

Low explained: “One thing that has really evolved for us is the perception of beauty. When we first started, we tended to work with most manufacturers and production partners as long as the cost was right, but in the last four years, we’ve become really stringent with who we work with.

“We want to be sure that our production partners are in-line with our values as well, such as workers being paid fairly and working in ideal conditions. Byproduct of materials or wastes should be recycled; in fact, all of our pieces are made from recycled brass and plated with 14-karat or 18-karat gold.

“Being in the fashion industry for 16 years, I’ve become increasingly mindful of how the idea of beauty has come about, because something can look amazing on the outside but not in how it is made.”