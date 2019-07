JOHN Legend has joined James Corden for the latest episode of SK-II’s tongue-in-cheek web series.

The American singer has teamed up with the British comedian and TV host, as well as Japanse actress Naomi Watanabe, for ‘Pitera Masterclass’, an upcoming video that is the latest addition to the Procter & Gamble-owned prestige skincare brand’s “Bare Skin Chat” series.

A trailer for the new episode sees Corden and Watanabe head out in search of the origins of Pietra - the signature ingredient in SK-II’s bestselling “Pitera Essence”. They find themselves in a sake brewery in the heart of Japan, where Legend pops up to unveil “Oh Pitera”, an original love song and music video dedicated to the product, reports AFP Relaxnews.

“We wanted everyone to know about Pitera,” said Sandeep Seth, Vice President, Global SK-II. “It’s so amazing and it would truly be a shame if we didn’t find a way to let the world know how amazing it is. So we thought, what better way to do this than to work with a legendary singer songwriter - John Legend to create a song for it. This is our Pitera love song to the world.”

SK-II unveiled ‘Bare Skin Chat’ back in March, with the debut episode showing Corden pick the Hollywood actress Chloe Grace Moretz’s brains for her deepest beauty secrets - with a few detours along the way for tap dancing, facial bubble baths and even recording ASMR content. “It was only a matter of time before I partnered with a skincare range,” said Corden of his surprising new career move at the time. “I’m now lathering my face in SK-II morning, noon and night!”

Legend had been snapped up by Procter & Gamble to work on injecting more creativity, authenticity and social positivity into advertising campaigns across several of its brands.