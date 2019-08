CREATED in 1980, the cult beauty product Ecological Compound is unique in that it has considerably contributed to the Sisley brand’s success worldwide. Polist artist and painter Elzbieta Radziwill adorns this best-selling product with botanical shades inspoired by her dear love for nature. Drawing on an unchanged formula comprised of a complex of naturally sourced Centella Asiatica, Ginseng, Rosemary, Hops and Horsetail extracts, Ecological Compound’s revitalising formula helps to moisturise, nourish and stimulate the epidermise while reinforcing it against external aggressions.

Ecological Compound 2019 Limited Edition is priced at RM850 for a 125ml bottle.