Knock your socks off

ALL good things come in pairs. Married couple and founders of Goodpair Socks Sam Wong and Fei Kweok’s sartorial eye for socks have earned them a space in a rather niche and often neglected segment in fashion.

Wong explains: “I guess it’s safe to say that ‘good’ is the best and most commonly understood word to describe anything that is valid and up to par. It’s a humble word that has set the path for us since our inception in 2014.

“If our socks could carry a spirit or message that can inspire, encourage or even stimulate creative thinking among wearers, then that would be amazing; think of it as a way of wearing and interpreting our story from your own standpoint.”

However, not all socks are created equal, hence, the most ingenious and authentic thing about Goodpair Socks is its executional artistry in knitting an ingenious idea or design into vibrant graphic vectors and pixel art, with their signature 80% cotton and 20% spandex-blend socks, as opposed to the run-of-the-mill nylon-blend in the market.

Besides introducing functional performance into the sartorial socks, incorporating sportswear textiles such as spandex into the composition also reinforces the construction to better retain its shape.

Wong cares about the balance of form and function, thus, using the highest gauge of 168 needle count density allows the socks to achieve utmost comfortability, durability and exceptional breathability in our equatorial climate.

“Picking which socks to wear is very much like picking which undergarment to wear according to the occasions,” as he explains, “It’s an intimate item, and most of all, it compliments your mood.”

Wong treats the socks as artworks, whereby a blank sock is similar to a blank canvas for artists.

“We believe in our unadulterated execution of exploring a thought until it becomes an idea to be the most genuine and honest process of sock making.”

Goodpair Socks’ primary collections are inspired by a question that Wong and Kweok find themselves fixated upon, or something that sparked their interest from observation.

The brand’s secondary line The Kawan Project, is an ongoing cross-disciplinary collaborative series with homegrown brands that explore the fluid themes in response to the changing landscape in the evolving fashion industry and also the world.

Wong shares: “To be frank, we didn’t think of that when we launched our first The Kawan Project with fashion label Motoguo in 2015. We were simply curious about what would happen when two creative minds collided, only to be surprised by the overwhelming response.”