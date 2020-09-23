Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week goes digital

PLANS for the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2020 are still going strong despite the global pandemic obstructing its way. However, for the first time in eight years, KLFW is taking its fashion show online to solve its biggest conundrum in this time of crisis, with a new format, a new schedule and a new name – KLFW Digital 2020.

But before the actual event launch in November, KLFW teamed up with Panasonic Malaysia to give local media an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of its main studio where the upcoming digital fashion week was filmed, featuring a completely re-imagined backstage experience ,with a team of designers, models, hair & makeup artists and film producers.

KLFW founder Andrew Tan said: “Fashion is an interest and once people lose interest in something, that particular industry will slowly cease to exist.

“Our job is to revive the interest in fashion, and remind people that fashion brings dreams, joys and imagination. Times are not good right now, but as long as people continue to be excited by fashion, the industry will bounce back.

“We’re adopting an online format because it’s the only way for us to move forward, but going digital – since we’ve never done it before – does take a lot of effort and work, and each step we take offers new challenges.”

This new way of showcasing the designers’ collections digitally may not carry the same effect as that of a real-life fashion show, but it has certainly pushed the designers’ ability to creatively adapt and work outside of tradition.

KLFW Digital 2020 is slated to go live exclusively on hurr.tv from Nov 11 to 13, and will feature 60 homegrown designers including Fiziwoo, Maatin Shakir, A-Jane, Behati and others as they present their latest collections over the course of five episodes per day.

Tan also revealed a series of thoughtful special projects and videos that will enable a broad audience to not just spectate, but to get involved with the curated content as well.

The segment Fashion Uncensored, which will be hosted by Tan, will have a panel that will review the designers’ collections, while Style Matters bridges the gap between the viewers and industry professionals in an engaging live Q&A session, and Fashion 101 invites fashion stylists to demonstrate styling tutorials with the designers’ latest collection.