L’ORÉAL Paris Malaysia recently introduced L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence, which it describes as a skincare revolution powered by micronised technology, able to penetrate deeply up to 10 layers of skin.

Combining skin brightening active ingredients and a powerful skin-repairing ingredient, Centella Asiatica, users will be assured of crystal clear and radiant skin from its very first drop.

Actress and model Siti Saleha was present at the launch to share her experience using the product.

Also present were L’Oréal Malaysia consumer products division general manager Lau Sook Ping, L’Oréal Malaysia consumer products division marketing director Marina Khong, and Watsons Malaysia trading manager Stephy Siew.

The new L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence is available at Watsons and other pharmacies and major retail outlets nationwide.