Larger than life

RIMOWA and artist Alex Israel have joined forces to create the first-ever collection of colour-graded suitcases based on the iconic aluminium Rimowa Original.

A native of the City of Angels, Israel’s work explores popular media, Hollywood, and the cult of celebrity, while positing LA as central to an understanding of American culture and the American dream.

For the Rimowa x Alex Israel collaboration, Israel has reimagined the suitcases in colours based on the LA-sunset, drawing directly from the palettes of his “Sky Backdrop” and “Untitled (Flat)” paintings, while using innovative new printing techniques to transfer his signature colours onto aluminium.

“I imagined these suitcases by answering a simple question: What’s the suitcase I’d want to look at and wheel through LAX? And the answer, for me, so often comes back to the sky over Los Angeles - it’s just my favourite thing to look at,” said Israel.

“We’re incredibly proud to team up with Alex Israel, one of the world’s most exciting artists, to develop a collaboration, which is probably the best engineered suitcase we have ever built. This is unique for both Alex and Rimowa, and celebrates the vibrant aesthetics and interesting personality of Los Angeles.”