AWARD-WINNING laser treatment and aesthetic centre, One Doc Medical recently unveiled its newest laser and aesthetic device - the revolutionary Picocare 450 to celebrate its third anniversary in Malaysia.

The device supplied by South Korea’s leader in laser and aesthetic device brand WONTECH, has further helped One Doc Medical to be the centre with the largest number of Pico Laser devices in Malaysia.

The collaboration places a Picocare 450 device in each of One Doc Medical ’s current 12 outlets.

As laser technologies continue to innovate, it drastically reduces downtime, therefore, making laser treatments suitable for most skin types with minimal discomfort in the safest and most effective way.

Picocare 450 device, known to be the most advanced in its field is able to treat the slightest to most severe skin concerns and imperfections from acne and pigmentation to restoring skin textures, wrinkles and enlarged pores. It can even be used to remove tattoos on the skin.

The non-ablative treatment uses Picosecond technology that emits ultra-short bursts of thermal energy beams onto the skin in picoseconds (trillionths of a second). Following each energy pulses, the intense impact created shatters targeted skin pigment particles which the body easily eliminates.

In just under an hour, the body’s natural healing response triggers dermal collagen production to improves overall skin complexion to become more clear, radiant and youthful.

Patients will only feel mild to no discomfort during the treatment as the laser is gentle to the skin’s outer layer, causing no burn or invasive damage.

However, slight pinpricks sensation may occur but this varies depending on individual pain tolerance.

One Doc Medical offers multiple One Doc Pico Laser treatment packages to suit different skin conditions. Suitable treatments for specific skin issues will be recommended after a brief consultation.