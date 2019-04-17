Less Wi-Fi, more energy!

SISLEYOUTH protects the skin’s youth by combating the impact of indoor and outdoor pollution on the skin. It also helps shield it against the harmful effects of new technologies.

Science has already proven that blue light is dangerous for the eyes by linking it to age-related macular degeneration. However its effects on the skin are still little known.

A full-time job, short nights or constant internet use: for whatever reason, SisleYouth is the ideal companion to a hectic lifestyle, giving the epidermis a boost with its ultra-energising action.

Ginseng extract, renowned for its invigorating properties, gives a fresher, revitalising complexion.

Kiwi extract nourishes the skin with minerals and vitamins to restore its vitality.

The facial features are immediately rested and revived, reproducing the effects of a good night’s sleep. The complexion is left fresh and luminous, while skin radiates new-found energy!

SisleYouth has a fresh, melting fluid texture with matte, velvety finish to be applied morning and night to the face and neck.

It immediately stimulates the senses with the zesty, energising notes of Lavender and Litsea cubeba essential oils.

Its bottle features a new metallic blue cap, a reminder of its action against the effect of blue light.