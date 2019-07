”HAKUNA Matata. What a wonderful phrase.” This summer, Pandora encourages everyone to leave their worries behind and let your style roar as the Danish jewellery brand celebrates the release of Disney’s The Lion King this summer.

The beautiful film-inspired collection welcomes the beloved characters back to the big screen with distinctive pieces designed to give you a way to showcase your fond connection to the classic story.

The capsule collection features a selection of Pandora Shine Charms and bracelet depicting the film’s breathtaking setting, unforgettable music and the spirit of the characters, such as when Mufasa explains to Simba about The Circle of Life; Rafiki’s drawing of Simba; and the iconic trio of Simba, Timon and Pumba.

Designed to be worn separately or layered to create a truly stunning look, the collection also reflects the themes in the film: bravery, empowerment, curiosity, strength, wisdom and everlasting friendship.

Knowing that every piece of jewellery is infused with meaning and memory, Pandora connects the sentimentality we have with our personal style choices to form self-expression as the shining light of our individuality.

Pandora X Disney’s The Lion King collection will be available from July 4, 2019 at Pandora stores nationwide.