LEVI’S is launching a new spring campaign – “Buy Better, Wear Longer” – that raises awareness and speaks to our shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption. Featuring an inspiring group of changemakers – Jaden Smith, Xiye Bastida, Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl, Emma Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford MBE – this multi-platform global ad campaign fuses Levi’s longstanding commitment to making quality clothing that can last for generations with the passion of six icons and activists working on issues critical to the future of our planet.

In Malaysia, Levi’s invited local personalities such as Deborah Henry, Daiyan Trisha, Arwind Kumar, Natalie Prabha, Seri Mizani, Nadirah Zakariya, and Daniel Adams, to share their thoughts and opinions about the varying topics of sustainability on the brand’s IGTV.