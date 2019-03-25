Life-changing concealer

DEVELOPED WITH plastic surgeons, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer delivers highly pigmented long-lasting coverage that won’t crease or crack - and is now available in 24 true-to-skin shades!

Infused with anti-ageing, skin-loving ingredients and high-performance pigments, this revolutionary concealer improves the appearance of wrinkles and effectively conceals the look of skin imperfections including dark circles, bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots and discolouration.

It’s your Expression Proof and waterproof innovation. Finally, a multitasking, full-coverage concealer that makes your skin look younger.