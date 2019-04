BLENDING its expertise in women’s footwear and a strong ethos of empowering female strides, Keds wants you to live your dream with its Spring 2019 collection.

The American brand’s freshest styles like the Champion Starlight Stud, the Rise, and the Studio Flash are all made with innovative insoles Dream Foam for the most luxurious and comfy foot forward.

With everyday comfort, soft cushioning, and breathable cool properties, the Champion Starlight Stud is reintroduced as a 90s bestseller, while the Rise spots a leg-lengthening platform with a hidden wedge, and the Studio Flash, an easy slip-on sneaker with shiny welding accents.

“For Spring 2019, the team spent time daydreaming about the past and found inspiration in bright spots from our own archive,” said VP of global product and global creative director of Keds, Holly Curtis.

“Playful nods to the 90s are refreshed to be wearable and relevant for our modern lady.”

Colours in the Keds Studio collection range from delicate peony pinks to cool eleutian blues, and feature modern and feminine silhouettes perfect for every lady looking her best while on the move.

Exciting new designs include the Studio Flash, the Studio Jumper, and the Triple Decker with extra height midsole, alongside the nostalgia-inducing Champion and Double Decker which highlights 90s appliqué embellishment.