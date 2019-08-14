Lock in and move

THE Under Armour HOVR proprietary cushioning platform changed the game for running shoes last year.

Since then, the technology has been incorporated into several other Under Armour footwear innovations. Now, Under Armour has expanded HOVR to the training category with the new Under Armour HOVR Apex.

Under Armour HOVR is engineered to provide the ideal combination of responsive cushioning and energy return, all without compromise. This training shoe takes athletes’ favourite foam technology and creates a versatile performance training version that allows for comfort, stability and flexibility in the gym — whether you’re lifting or running.

The layered support system locks in for springy take-offs, stabilizes the heel and provides lateral control, and guides to a softer landing. The upper is built with layers of support, functionally mapped and guided to the parts of the foot that need them most.

UA TriBase technology is also incorporated into the outsole to maximize ground control while still allowing natural foot flexibility, creating enough heel stabilization for correct toe movement.

The Under Armour HOVR Apex training shoe is available in men and women sizes. The collection is available at selected Under Armour brand houses nationwide and online.