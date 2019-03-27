Look and feel beautiful

DOUBLE DARE, a brand originated from Los Angeles, California offering a range of hassle-free home facial spa masks is now available in Malaysia at all Beauty & Co facial parlours and its official online store.

Debuting in Malaysia for its first launch are five highly-anticipated products from the OMG! Mask Collection and Age Freeze range which includes the brand’s best seller OMG! 2-in-1 Kit Detox Bubbling Microfibre Mask which is a 2-in-1 cleansing and facial mask for effective deep cleansing and moisturising effect.

It also features the Age Freeze Gel Mask, supercharged with five extraordinary Oriental Plants – Jeju Cactus, Tiger Centella, Gold Root, Tiger Root and Green Tea.

The Gel Mask acts to freeze the ageing process and provides instant skin lifting and firmer skin.

“We are aware of the needs of all beauty enthusiasts who would like to achieve flawless looking skin but are too busy to make the time for a proper facial treatment.

“ With Double Dare home facial spa masks, one can now pamper themselves anytime, anywhere with our easy to use and hassle-free masks.

“The journey to healthy and glowing skin can now be achieved at the comfort of their own home,” said Yann Fang Yap, CEO of Beautypedia Sdn Bhd.

Founded in January 2017 by beauty industry veterans with 20 years of experience, Double Dare pushes the boundaries of beauty and skincare to ensure that its products are unique and innovative in the industry.

The products are designed to deliver effective results in the simplest manner and strives to nourish the adventurous spirit and fuel the passion of its users as they go on a wanderlust journey to indulge and discover easy, hassle-free masking experience.

Double Dare masks are now available in all Beauty & Co outlets – Bukit Tinggi (Klang), Kepong, 1 Utama Shopping Mall, USJ Taipan, Setia Alam, Paradigm Mall, Cheras and The Gardens Mall as well as its official online store –https://www.mydoubledarespa.com.

For more exciting updates by Double Dare Malaysia, follow the official Instagram page @doubledare.my.