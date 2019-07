MARK your calendars and get ready to achieve luminous and moisturised skin as the moisture care expert, Laneige brings you the Laneige Water Bank Avenue roadshow at a bigger and better scale this year with fun and interactive activities to look forward to. In conjunction with the newly upgraded Water Bank Cream EX launch, shoppers and fans of Laneige can come join the fun to discover how the new Water Bank Cream EX fills up the skin with abundance of moisture for the skin to glow luminously bright.

The Laneige Water Bank Avenue recently kicked off in Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The next promotion will be held at Mid Valley Centre Court, from July 22 to 28.

There will be promotional sets available for sale at attractive prices while Laneige fans may look forward to having a luminous ball of fun by participating in activities inspired by the moisture filled Laneige Water Bank Cream EX such as the Moisture Power Lab where guests may experience the power of Laneige’s bouncy moisture through an interactive tennis game. A Luminous Studio will also be available for Instagram-worthy shots as guests can pose and have fun at in a photo studio filled with #MoistureToPower props.

Lucky shoppers may also stand a chance to walk away with free Laneige goodies at the Luminous Fountain, a space for shoppers and guests to take part in for a lucky draw. Lastly, guests can also find out the importance of moisture levels for clear and luminous skin with a skin analysis test at the Water Bank Boutique where friendly Laneige Beauty Advisors will analyse the skin, therefore help customers understand and discover the most suitable Water Bank Cream EX to use.