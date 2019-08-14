Making life beautiful

SA SA, one of the leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia, presents Sa Sa’s Beauty Around The World campaign for the very first time in Malaysia!

Running from Aug 6 till Sept 1, the campaign aims to further establish Sa Sa as the “one-stop cosmetics specialty store” that offers Malaysian beauty enthusiasts wide choices of high-quality beauty products at the most competitive price.

Sa Sa’s Beauty Around The World was launched recently and is currently available in all Sa Sa stores nationwide. Conceptualised in a fun and interactive atmosphere, the launch event highlighted new product arrivals from various brands including Suisse Programme, Cyber Colors, Mercedes-Benz, FINE, Dr. G, Dr. Wu, Skin Doctors, and Teaology.

It was exclusively created not only to celebrate the arrival of Beauty Around The World in Malaysia but to also establish Sa Sa as the go-to beauty hub for all.

The event also saw the attendance of well-known celebrities and beauty influencers such as Cik Manggis, Aisha Liyana, Jestinna Kuan and Adeline Tsen.

With more than 700 brands ranging from skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care, body care, health and beauty supplement as well as Sa Sa’s own exclusive brands, the campaign also features storewide weekend promotions such as 50% off on the second item and a Buy-1-Free-1 on selected brands and products.

Lisa Soon, Regional General Manager of Sa Sa Malaysia and Singapore said that the main idea behind Beauty Around The World is to re-introduce Sa Sa as the go-to beauty retailer with a variety of new and exciting offerings from international brands as well as Sa Sa’s exclusive brands.

“Sa Sa understands the demand in the beauty market and is determined to provide the best value-for-money selections with the highest quality of products for our customers.

“We hope to make Beauty Around The World an annual event where Sa Sa will get to give a new and elevated shopping experience for all beauty lovers,” said Lisa.

Beauty Around The World also marks another milestone for Sa Sa Malaysia as the brand has grown tremendously since it arrived on Malaysian shores back in 1998 and today, Sa Sa has a total of 81 stores across Malaysia.

“Our aim is to make beauty lover’s life beautiful by continuing to provide a wide selection of brands for all beauty fans. We have received such great support from our customers since day one, and we are always looking for opportunities to thank them by bringing in new and exciting products,” added Lisa.

Born in Hong Kong in 1978, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited has over 270 retail stores and e-commerce platforms across Hong Kong and Macau, China, Malaysia and Singapore - allowing beauty lovers to shop from over 700 brands ranging from skincare, fragrance, make-up and hair care, body care products, health and beauty supplements, including Sa Sa’s own exclusive brands.