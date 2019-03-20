Making magic for your skin

GLAMGLOW’S new Starpotion facial oil will transform your skin right before your eyes to protect, nourish and clarify.

Starpotion Liquid Charcoal Clarifying Oil unites the clarifying and protective powers of two types of charcoal (activated coconut charcoal and white Japanese binchotan), vitamin C, and salicylic acid with aloe vera, turmeric and oleic-acid rich oil in this lightweight oil to clarify the complexion and protect skin from pollution while it nourishes.

Skin will drink in this weightless oil that transforms from black to clear as you massage it in, helping to smooth skin while antioxidants help protect against toxins and pollutants.

Try Starpotion any time you need a clarifying, nourishing, protective boost: Pre-makeup, post mask, pre-moisturiser, without makeup, day, or night! It even works on elbows, cuticles, neck, and hands.