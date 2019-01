Renowned worldwide for its transformative luxury skincare, Biotherm today welcomes Chinese model Ming Xi as the new face of its miraculous Life Plankton™ range. Joining fellow models, Christy Turlington-Burns and Emily DiDonato, Ming brings her characteristic energy and flawless beauty to the Biotherm family.

Born in Shanghai, 29-year-old Ming’s modelling career began in 2010. Since then, she has worked for designers such as Balmain, Chanel, Kenzo, Dior and Louis Vuitton and recently joined the Victoria’s Secret Angels. In demand and a force to be reckoned with, she is now a regular feature amongst the pages of the world’s leading magazines and has attracted a following of more than 11.6 million fans on Weibo @Ming奚梦瑶 and 1.4 million followers in Instagram @mingxi11.

“It’s a real honour to join Biotherm as its new face. Actually, we already worked together for the last year and I am very pleased to deepen our relationship, as I have always loved the naturality of Biotherm. Travelling, pollution and constantly having my make-up applied and removed can really damage my skin. But when I use Biotherm’s Life Plankton™ Clear Essence, my skin felt renewed, healed and radiant,” says Ming.

Adored for her sense of style and immaculate, radiant complexion, after Ming was chosen to be Biotherm’s first Chinese muse, she shot her first campaign earlier in 2018 for Life Plankton™ Clear Essence. As the epitome of Asian beauty, Ming is a natural fit with the brand’s commitment to formulating the most powerful and empowering skincare in the world.

Known for her fresh-faced beauty and the interest in natural ingredients, Ming was drawn to Biotherm for the incredible healing properties of its Life Plankton™ range, based on the uniquely regenerative ingredient discovered by Dr Jos Jullien in 1952.

Welcoming Ming to the Biotherm line-up of the world’s top supermodel faces, Biotherm General Manager Giulio Bergamaschi added: “Ming’s individual sense of style, infectious energy and on-the-go lifestyle make her a real influencer and role model for women all around the world. Her interest in the power of natural ingredients and genuine passion for effective skincare makes her the perfect Biotherm muse, and we are delighted to have her on board.”