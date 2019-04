THE Body Shop’s iconic Community Trade Shea Butter in its purest form has been carefully whipped to create a creamy, melting texture.

It has been handcrafted by Ghanaian women, who have used shea butter to nourish dry skin and hair for generations.

This moisturising, multi-purpose butter can be used on the body, hair, face and lips, inspired by Ghanaian women’s traditional beauty rituals.