KAT VON D Beauty’s best-selling, hyper-performance vegan and cruelty-free complexion collection, Lock-It, is getting even better with the launch of the new Lock-It Powder Foundation: a fast, full-coverage powder foundation that delivers instant blurring effects with extreme long-wear.

You’ll never look at powder foundation the same again - this velvety-soft formula can be used alone for a naturally flawless face or can be layered on top of any foundation for extreme perfection.

Housed in a sexy refillable compact accented by a pop of red metallic on the inside - you’ll want to show off and apply this pore-perfecting, weightless formula anywhere you go! Rice powder extract hides imperfections, while kaolin - a clay mineral - imparts a diffused, matte finish without drying so it works seamlessly on all skin types.

Lock-It Powder Foundation offers 26 shades developed to match a variety of tones and undertones spanning from fair to rich deep.