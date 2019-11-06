Naturally legit

MALAYSIAN consumers are increasingly adopting natural haircare products that are free from chemical preservatives and additives.

Many have also begun to realise that it is important to pick a shampoo that not only cleanses radical impurities accumulated on the hair and scalp and treats specific hair concerns, but is also able to purify hard water, which has a high mineral content.

Over the years, there has been a rapid influx of haircare brands that claim to be all-natural and organic – but are they really telling the truth?

This was the question during the recent launch of the Herbal Essences bio:renew #NaturallyLegit campaign, which saw the renowned haircare brand collaborate with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – a global authority in plant science.

Kew has endorsed Herbal Essences as the only haircare brand in the world with real botanicals, based upon its high efficacy and quality.

The brand also takes pride in its bio:renew technology, which has active antioxidant properties to help fight environmental factors such as water impurities, which can compromise the integrity of the hair.

Procter & Gamble Malaysia beauty commercial director Sahil Sethi said: “Kew’s dedication to researching and conserving the wonders of nature is a mission close to the heart of Herbal Essences.

“We completely believe in beauty rooted in plant science. We are also deeply committed to delivering beautiful and rejuvenated hair with the help of Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and its knowledge of natural ingredients.”

The commemoration of the partnership also saw the introduction of the Herbal Essences Bourbon Manuka Honey haircare range, crafted with a blend of real botanicals to rejuvenate dull and lifeless hair.

The new range also restores moisture levels and softens hair follicles from root to tip.

The range is also infused with natural ingredients and scents of honey plum, white florals and precious woods, leaving hair visibly strong and resilient.

Additionally, the range is paraben-free, silicone-free and colourant-free, and is made with at least 90% natural-origin ingredients.

The complete range of Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoos and conditioners are available at all Watsons stores nationwide and on the Watsons Malaysia online store.