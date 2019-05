1 EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Bonia Cristallo collection is all about the perfect use of Swarovski crystals on its finest watches. These feminine timepiece are the ultimate expression for a woman and are among the finest dress watches from Bonia created for the discerning lady.

2 NATURE SPIRIT

Inspired by nature, the latest Esprit collection is led by the colours of summer in combination with soft leathers and a variety of structures. Esprit stands for quality and “joie de vivre”. Don’t miss out and get your favourite piece now.

3 NEW ADVENTURE

Playful and serious at the same time – the Hummer HM1007 successfully combines two faces in one watch and brings a whole new level of versatility to the wearer. Subscribing to the can-do spirit of every man, the HM1007 allows one to showcase his willing spirit to always try something new and approach the new day in a courageous manner.

4 SERIOUS CONTENDER

Boasting a façade with a clear expanse of a dial, a bold bracelet and a bezel that is instantly noticed, the Charles Jourdan Patron Collection CJ1096 gives its owners a chance to own a watch that is really worth your attention.