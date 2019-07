FOLLOW ME has recently revamped its Nature’s Path range with new formulation and a premium-looking packaging. Infused with 100% natural plant extracts and aromatic fragrances, the new Follow Me Nature’s Path range offers multiple benefits for a naturally glowing skin! With the new Follow Me Nature’s Path range, everybody can now enjoy a therapeutic bath and facial cleansing experience!

The Nature’s Path series include facial cleanser, milk cleanser, shower gel as well as hair and body oil. The Follow Me Nature’s Path Facial Cleanser comes in three variants to suit different skin types namely Whitening + Moisturising, Acne Care + Moisturising and the Triple Moisturising. In addition, it also includes the 2-in-1 Milk Cleanser that is the latest addition to the range. The Follow Me Nature’s Path Shower Gel, on the other hand includes four variants namely Soothing, Refreshing, Calming and Uplifting. An all-new innovation that has joined the Nature’s Path series is the new Ultra Moisturising Hair & Body Oil.

“The revamp Follow Me Nature’s Path series offers a better user experience with a new formulation featuring 100% natural plant extracts and relaxing scents that will make your day delightful after taking a shower, cleansing your face and applying the hair and body oil. We hope to elevate consumers’ user experience with our continuous R&D and product enhancement,” explained Jessky Hah, Senior Brand Manager for Follow Me.