JAPANESE fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has launched the the Dentigre Strap, strapped sandal model. The Dentigre series came out for the first time in the AW20 collection. This hybrid model combines a lightweight look with a rugged yet comfortable sole. In addition, the Onitsuka Tiger logo is applied to the strap parts as an accent. The hook-and-loop fastener design makes it easy not only to put on and take off but also to adjust the fitting, which provides functionality.