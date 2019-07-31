Nothing’s too gold for Paco

PACO Rabanne unveiled its all-new collector edition fragrances in collaboration with successful icon maze arcade game Pac-Man. Held at the Million x Pac-Man’s pop-up store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the launch presented two new collector editions of Paco Rabanne’s successful 1 Million and Lady Million.

The gold studded affair saw the attendance of Andre Amir, Mark O’Dea, Lucas Lau, Rubini Sambanthan, Nia Atasha and Nigel Chin, who tried their hands on the retro-game of Pac-Man for a crazy, diabolical chase through a golden maze.

Guests were also treated to a fun opportunity at the Million x Pac-Man photobooth that was part of the playful yet daring pop-up store experience.

1 Million, the original fragrance exudes a scent of intoxicating trail of spiced leather coupled with a unique amber ketal signature scent whereas the Lady Million, is composed of a fresh, sensual white floral with a honey-patchouli accord.

When Paco Rabanne began his adventure in the world of fragrances, the world gets no less than what the brand promises. And when the flamboyant 1 Million and Lady Million with a penchant for playing meet the Pac-man, the most playful and momentous collaboration was born.

The Million x Pac-Man pop up store is open to the public until July 31 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Level 3 Fashion Avenue.