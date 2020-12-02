Nudestix debuts vegan NudeFix cream concealer

KNOWN for its multi-tasking makeup assortment that enhances your natural beauty, NUDESTIX releases its latest complexion launch, NudeFix Cream Concealer.

Joining the complexion portfolio, the versatile concealer not only hides imperfections but boasts an array of vegan powered, skin loving botanical extracts with benefits.

The NudeFix Cream Concealer uses super-gel technology to fill lines and smooth texture. The soft and flexible formula hugs the skin for long-wearing, water-resistant coverage that stays in place throughout the day. It also absorbs oil and sebum, preventing oxidation and combating oily skin. Like all NUDESTIX formulas, the NudeFix Cream Concealer looks and feels like nude skin, but better.

The lightweight formula makes it easy for buildable coverage and helps perfect uneven pigmentation, blemishes, redness, and under-eye darkness. Light-diffusing minerals brighten skin tone for a flawless complexion. The liquid concealer comes with an easy-to-use doe foot wand for simple, flawless application.

Available in 13 shades, the formula features shade adjusting pigments to blend seamlessly with your natural skin tone for a perfect shade match.