THE phrase ‘halcyon days’ is steeped in history, originally derived in the 14th century to evoke the depths of winter but today it is to describe the calm and peaceful days, with a sense of nostalgia and recalling of the seemingly endless sunny days of youth.

The current halcyon days may be different in the 14th century, but British luxury gifting brand Halcyon Days since its founding in 1950 up until now remains the same.

And despite the digital advances in a world moving faster than any of us has ever envisaged, Halcyon Days stands by the interest in standard tradition and face-to-face connections, therefore immortalising treasured memories to create new ones in ways in which the digital era cannot compare.

What started as an emporium of antique gifts in Mayfair, London specialising in 17th-century enamelware has quickly gained global recognition of its now sought after English fine bone china and fashion accessories, including enamel bangles, pendants, earrings, cufflinks and 100% silk scarves.

Even in the modern world, it is imperative to preserve and celebrate heritage.

Those who shop at Halcyon Days understand that what really matters is the craftsmanship and history of the sentimental objet d’art they will be owning or giving.

It is no wonder why Halcyon Days has years enjoyed the perennial relationship with the British Royal Household, further granting the brand multiple royal seals of approval. There are only 14 companies in the world who hold all three royal warrants – one of which is Halcyon Days – as a mark of recognition for its decades’ worth of exceptional craftsmanship.

The heritage label produces collections of memorabilia including enamelwares and English fine bone china pieces inspired by the monarchy to celebrate commemorations such as Queen’s jubilees and the unions of royal couples.

The refined art of enamelling on copper handcrafted by highly skilled artisans can be seen on its range of signature products, such as the bold and vibrant bangles gilded in 18-carat gold, rose gold or palladium are symbols of British luxury.



Forming a spectrum of colour and opulence, the bangles can be stacked across different styles and colours.

The Hinged Bangle is oval-shaped to sit comfortably on the wrist and secured with a button-like clasp; the Maya Torque Bangle is adorned with semi-circular enamel detail on each end and made of a twisted brass that can be squeezed gently to fit perfectly.

For the most sophisticated finishing touch to an outfit, an assortment of stylish cufflinks of the highest quality are the perfect gift for the discerning gentleman.

They are handmade by the business’ artisans in Stoke-on-Trent, England known for its pottery industry.

Enamel, silver and hand decorated cufflinks feature sleek designs from Halcyon Days’ iconic Salamander motifs, Mother of Pearl detailing and animal illustrations to more formal trellis patterns.

Stoke-on-Trent also produces the most exquisite English fine bone china and porcelain for a good, old-fashioned English afternoon tea.

A cup of tea is inherently and traditionally English. Halcyon Days, however, adds an element of style to the quintessential afternoon tea with collections of dainty tea and tableware, including coasters, cups, saucers, teapots, jugs, mugs and many more in bold wildlife prints, delicate floral illustrations and regal pastel motifs.

