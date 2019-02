SEIKO is never complacent with the Japan-made Prospex diver’s watch first launched in 1965.

With the same ideology that it first set out over half a century ago, Seiko today has launched a brand new Prospex SRPD15K1.

The timepiece’s sophisticated colourways in either deep blue or pure white accordion-style strap complement the bright yellow colour dial, which takes inspiration from the blue butterfly fish.

Alongside its stylish appearance comes the series’ unique technology of high functionality and practicability that never cease to impress professional divers.

Underneath the case made of reinforced glass and screwed-down crown, the watch is equipped with 4R36 calibre with water resistance of up to 200m.

Additionally, a date and day display positioned at 3 o’clock against the bright background is made visible under the sea by the eye-catching luminous pointers and hour markers for maximum readability and peace of mind.