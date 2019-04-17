On-the-go protection

THE Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Face Mist SPF45 PA++ is enriched with Community Trade marula oil from Namibia, red algae extract from the North Atlantic and skin brightening vitamin C. It helps protect skin against UVA/UVB rays while helping it appear brighter and more luminous.

PA++ helps protect skin from UVA rays, including long UVA rays, which reach deep into the skin and accelerate the signs of photoageing, which SPF45 helps protect it from UVB rays that trigger sunburn and damage the skin’s top layers.