[ COMFORT zone ] has launched two types of ampoules to overturn skin crisis. The [ comfort zone ] Hydramemory Hydra & Glow Ampoules and [ comfort zone ] Sublime Skin Lift & Firm Ampoules are formulated with exceptionally high concentrations of active ingredients, packed with punches to achieve visibly improved appearances in seven days.

The Hydramemory Hydra & Glow Ampoules are supercharged with hydrating and illuminating actives that bring about plumpness, smoothness and radiance to the skin in a week or two. The ampoules are recommended for younger skin 25 to 40 years, and for more mature skin in very hot climate.

The ampoules are formulated with Niacinamide to moisturise and brighten the skin, as well as to actively protect the skin barrier. It is also formulated with N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) that is obtained through the natural process of fermentation, for antioxidant protection and it works with Niacinamide to boost skin glow. The ampoules contained Polyglutamic Acid (PGA), also obtained through the natural process of fermentation, that significantly improves hydration and prevents dehydration to the skin.

The Sublime Skin Lift & Firm Ampoules supercharge the skin with firming concentrates that lift the skin and make wrinkles less visible. The ampoules are recommended for mature skin 40 years and above, and those concern with premature ageing signs such as wrinkles and loss of tone.

The concentration of active ingredients formulated in the ampoules include Acetyl Hexapeptide 1, a biomimetic peptide inhibiting muscle contraction mechanisms and mimicking the action of botox; Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), a plant-based protein promoting skin regeneration by stimulating the natural production of Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Elastin to increase skin elasticity; and Macro Hyaluronic Acid, an active moisturising and plumping high-tech ingredient providing an immediate firming and lifting effect.

Sublime Skin Lift & Firm Ampoules are currently priced at RM258 with free Sublime Skin Serum worth RM150. Hydramemory Hydra & Glow Ampoules are priced at RM208 with free Hydramemory Serum worth RM108.