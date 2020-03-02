Own a piece of Beckham

EVERYONE wants a piece of David Beckham. Good news is, now you can own a little piece of him with his eyewear brand, DB by David Beckham.

The football legend and style icon has teamed up with the oldest Italian eyewear creator Safilo. The brand has a history dating back to 1878, with an impressive range of eyewear, including sunglasses and prescription glasses.

Together, they set in stone their partnership that will last for 10 years with the debut of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection. With Beckham leading and taking charge of the creative direction, he combined the effortless, British sense of style with a vintage, timeless spirit and a sharp focus on detail and functionality.

He shared: “I set out to create glasses that would never go out of style. Special pieces that I would love to wear myself. My own style journey has taught me the power of simplicity and the importance of detail and craftsmanship.”

His exacting taste and eye for detail have brought together an exceptional contemporary aesthetic with traditional craftsmanship in a series of classic pieces that will stand the test of time.

The DB Eyewear by David Beckham collection features three distinctive hallmarks that immediately define its conspicuous yet understated brand identity.

The first of the iconic detail – ‘The Talisman’ drew its inspiration from the wings of a bird but have brilliantly been reimagined into a contemporary angular shape. Like a talisman, the metallic mark placed on the arms of the eyewear is a symbol of power, protection and freedom.

David Beckham also created his very own DB monogram for the first time. The ‘DB’ mark signifies the eyewear as the best there is, from craftsmanship to design, to the material used to create the collection.

Beckham teaming up with Safilo can only mean one thing: that the pieces are crafted with the best of the best material. From the acetate and metals of the frames to the quality lenses for total versatility and functionality. Some styles are in fact, designed beyond practicality with the additional clip-on to have both optical frames and sunglasses all-in-one.

The 42-piece Spring/Summer 2020 collection is spread out across three ranges.