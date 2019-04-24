THREE of Volkswagen’s icons have claimed a starring role in Uniqlo’s latest T-shirts (UT) Collection for men.

Launched under ‘The BRANDS’ range, eight quirky designs featuring the classic Beetle, the cool Kombi and the renowned Golf GTI are up for grabs.

All three models are legendary in their own right. The classic bug is endearing and loveable and was in its time during the ‘flower power’ hippie movement in the 60s and 70s. The wanderlust-inciting Kombi was (and still is) the carriage of choice for surfers and free-loving spirits looking for their next adventure. And the Golf GTI is such an iconic sport compact that, though constantly refined over the years, continue to maintain its crown as the hot hatch to own.

For the Uniqlo brand, the T-shirt is a direct expression of individuality, and the company selectively curates authentic cultural content that transcends time and genre from around the world for its popular UT Collection. Volkswagen’s rich heritage which spans over 80 years, combined with a strong product line-up of various models that have stood the test of time was, naturally the perfect choice for the partnership.

The range will certainly appeal to Volkswagen fans wanting to wear their love for the brand on their sleeve and resonates with the spirit of Volkswagen as the ‘People’s Car’, as now everyone can truly own a piece of Volkswagen.

Price: RM39.90.