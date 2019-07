PACO Rabanne has released its first line of fragrances since the creative director, Julien Dossena, took the helm of the luxury label in 2013. The collection comprises six scents, each representing a distinct mood, identity or personality, crafted to bring the perfect finishing touch to a look.

According to AFP Relaxnews, Julien Dossena has sought to capture the essence of several clearly defined character traits with this six-scent Pacollection offering.

Pacollection includes “Genius Me”, created by Dominique Ropion, featuring notes of rosemary, orange zest, tree moss and Cristalfizz; as well as “Erotic Me”, by Quentin Bisch, which has milky, leathery notes, matched with osmanthus and incense. “Fabulous Me”, by Alienor Massenet, is powered by notes of pumpkin, rhubarb, vanilla and sandalwood.

The range of moods is completed by “Crazy Me” (Alienor Massenet), with notes of mimosa, wasabi, blackcurrant and sandalwood; “Dangerous Me” (Marie Salamagne), focusing on vanilla, ginger, cedar and grey amber; and “Strong Me” (Fabrice Pellerin), which has notes of davana, rum, vanilla and amber wood.