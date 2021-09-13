Pamper that pout

Two beauty brand founders explain why lip care matters

WHETHER done subconsciously or not, it is almost an instinct to lick our lips whenever they feel dry. But doing so will lead to even drier lips – which is why drinking eight glasses of water a day is key to a plump pout. A good lip care routine consists of two parts – exfoliation and hydration. Exfoliating the lips with a lip scrub once or twice a week can help eliminate crusty and flaky skin buildup. And to boost hydration, moisturising with a lip balm, lip oil or lip mask can help smooth chapped and cracked lips to reveal softer and smoother kissers. Two Malaysian brands tell us why we should not neglect our lips, as they reveal secrets of their cult-favourite lip care products that have won the hearts of many.





Bella Kuan, co-founder of Handmade Heroes Why do we need special care for our lips? The skin of our lips is thinner and much more fragile than the rest of our face, which is why we believe that they could use some extra care. Why is exfoliating lips important? Exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub can really help slough away dry and chapped skin from the surface, resulting in a smoother, softer pout. Some people have a habit of picking their flaky lips, that often leads to bleeding. It is best to exfoliate it instead of picking at it. It also helps lip balm and lip mask to be absorbed easier. What is the secret behind your Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub? We use an extensive list of ingredients such as mango butter, cocoa butter and jojoba oil with vitamin E. These nourishing oils will leave delicate lips smooth and soft.



