Pamper that pout

WHETHER done subconsciously or not, it is almost an instinct to lick our lips whenever they feel dry.
But doing so will lead to even drier lips – which is why drinking eight glasses of water a day is key to a plump pout.
A good lip care routine consists of two parts – exfoliation and hydration.
Exfoliating the lips with a lip scrub once or twice a week can help eliminate crusty and flaky skin buildup.
And to boost hydration, moisturising with a lip balm, lip oil or lip mask can help smooth chapped and cracked lips to reveal softer and smoother kissers.
Two Malaysian brands tell us why we should not neglect our lips, as they reveal secrets of their cult-favourite lip care products that have won the hearts of many.
Bella Kuan, co-founder of Handmade Heroes
Why do we need special care for our lips?
The skin of our lips is thinner and much more fragile than the rest of our face, which is why we believe that they could use some extra care.
Why is exfoliating lips important?
Exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub can really help slough away dry and chapped skin from the surface, resulting in a smoother, softer pout. Some people have a habit of picking their flaky lips, that often leads to bleeding. It is best to exfoliate it instead of picking at it.
It also helps lip balm and lip mask to be absorbed easier.
What is the secret behind your Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub?
We use an extensive list of ingredients such as mango butter, cocoa butter and jojoba oil with vitamin E. These nourishing oils will leave delicate lips smooth and soft.
Adlina Nadirah, founder of Velvet Vanity
Why is lip care so important?
Lip care is just as important as skincare because it is one of the most prominent features of the face. When you practise a proper lip care routine, your lips will become supple, moisturised and wrinkle-free.
Lip care goes beyond vanity purposes because without proper care, lips would become dry, causing them to be chapped and cracked. In some cases, it can even lead to broken and bleeding lips.
What ingredients should we avoid when choosing lip balm?
The most harmful ingredients are parabens because they are known to be toxic. Petroleum or petrolatum is a huge red flag in any lip balm product, especially if you have dry lips. It only locks existing moisture in the lips, causing them to be chapped even more.
It is also best to avoid those with beeswax due to the unethical practice of handling bees. Other ingredients to avoid are menthol, camphor and phenol because although they might give a cooling sensation, they can irritate the lips.
What goes into creating your Glossy Glo Lip Oil formula?
We wanted to innovate and go beyond regular lip balms. We already have so many stick lip balms in the market, and cream lip balms are not so on-the-go friendly as you have to dip your finger in the container to apply it on your lips.
Our Glossy Glo Lip Oil is a balm-gloss-stain hybrid, which makes it perfect as a skincare-makeup product. It is rich in jojoba seed oil, apricot oil and rice bran oil to give chapped lips maximum moisturising, minus the stickiness that users always face when applying lip balms.
Think of it as a lightweight, non-gloopy lip gloss with properties of a lip balm that is perfect for everyday wear.